FIREWORKS! Rep. Comer Dresses Down Democrat Lawmaker in Dispute Over James Biden’s $200,000 Check to Joe Biden, “That is Bullsh*t!” (VIDEO)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer dressed down Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz in a dispute over James Biden’s large check to Joe Biden.

James Comer recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

The Republican-led Oversight Committee recently said Joe Biden is refusing to provide applicable loan documentation to show he loaned his brother James Biden money.

Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered China money.

Rep. Moskowitz peddled a fake news story claiming Rep. Comer loaned his brother money the same way Joe Biden supposedly ‘loaned’ his brother James money.

Comer, who has a background in banking, set the record straight.

“That story that you tweeted also said I had a shell company. That is bullshit!” Comer said before calling people who believed the fake news “dumb” and “financially illiterate.”

