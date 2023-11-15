FIREWORKS! Rep. Comer Dresses Down Democrat Lawmaker in Dispute Over James Biden’s $200,000 Check to Joe Biden, “That is Bullsh*t!” (VIDEO)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer dressed down Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz in a dispute over James Biden’s large check to Joe Biden.
James Comer recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.
In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”
On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”
The Republican-led Oversight Committee recently said Joe Biden is refusing to provide applicable loan documentation to show he loaned his brother James Biden money.
Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered China money.
Rep. Moskowitz peddled a fake news story claiming Rep. Comer loaned his brother money the same way Joe Biden supposedly ‘loaned’ his brother James money.
Comer, who has a background in banking, set the record straight.
“That story that you tweeted also said I had a shell company. That is bullshit!” Comer said before calling people who believed the fake news “dumb” and “financially illiterate.”
WATCH:
.@RepMoskowitz criticized @RepJamesComer for speaking about President Biden's potential business with his brother, saying the Chair has deals of his own. Rep. Comer called the story, "bullshit," implying that those who believe the story, are "dumb" & "financially illiterate". pic.twitter.com/rS3za7GEOj
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 14, 2023