EXCLUSIVE: Maricopa County Republicans UNANIMOUSLY Pass Resolution Giving President Trump “Complete and Total Endorsement”

The Maricopa County Republican Committee (MCRC) Executive Guidance Committee (EGC), consisting of 30 voting members, voted unanimously last Wednesday to endorse President Trump’s 2024 White House bid.

The MCRC EGC comprises 20 of the state’s 30 legislative district chairmembers.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump polls higher than Joe Biden in Arizona and four other key battleground states. Trump, the clear GOP frontrunner, is also seeing an unprecedented level of support from Black voters.

And the Fake News Media would have you believe that Trump’s influence in rigged election states is waning and that the last two elections weren’t stolen from America First candidates.

The Maricopa County Republican Committee’s bylaws require support from two-thirds of the body to endorse a candidate before the Primary Elections. MCRC Chairman Craig Berland told The Gateway Pundit, “I thought there was a good chance of getting two-thirds, but I had no idea that we would get a unanimous vote.”

Maricopa County and the Fake News claim that voters, including Republicans, rejected Trump-Endorsed candidates in 2022. Unanimous support for Trump in Maricopa County tells a different story.

Maricopa County GOP shared the news on Truth Social and Twitter:

Chairman Berland is now asking the AZGOP and all Arizona county GOP committees to follow suit and back President Trump.

Read the statement from MCRC Chairman Craig Berland below:

Read the full resolution below:

MCRC EGC UNAMIOUSLY Endorses Donald J. Trump as Republican Candidate for President The below Endorsement of Donald J. Trump as the Republican Candidate for President was UNANIMOUSLY passed in a vote of the Maricopa County Republican Committee Executive Guidance Committee including the board and all 20 Legislative District Chairs in a tremendous showing of unity: Dated: November 1, 2023 Be it resolved that the Maricopa County Republican Committee Executive Guidance Committee hereby: Officially endorses Donald J. Trump as the Republican Party Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election. WHEREAS he has a proven record of leadership in: • Border security • Energy independence • Election integrity • A robust economy by eliminating unnecessary regulations, by lowering taxes with the largest tax cuts in history, and by lowering the cost of living • Record employment for all Americans Trending: INSURRECTION: Large Mob of Pro-Hamas Radicals Attacks White House Gates (VIDEO) • A strong pro-life stance • A strong 2″ Amendment stance • Justice reform for criminals • Aggressively fighting to end child/adult sex trafficking, gangs, and fentanyl trafficking • Negotiating fair trade agreements by imposing tariffs on mercantilist countries seeking to exploit and end one-sided trade deals with the U.S. • Re-shoring U.S. manufacturing from other countries by imposing tariffs bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. • Conservative constitutionalist Supreme Court appointments • Brokering historic peace agreement in the Middle East • Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem • Rebuilding the military to superiority • Protecting America and our troops from unnecessary, unlawful wars • Tirelessly fighting to end the DC corruption • Putting America first in all areas, preventing the globalist takeover of our country WHEREAS the most votes ever by an incumbent president were recorded in the 2020 unlawful, fraudulent, and unconstitutional election. We believe the number of people who will vote for him in the 2024 election has grown despite the lawfare he is enduring. (Current polls show Trump at 61% while the others are at 12% and lower). We believe Donald J. Trump is our BEST chance to restore to We The People a Republican form of government guaranteed in the US Constitution in Article 4, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic violence.” God Bless Arizona and America, Craig Berland

MCRC Chairman

The Swamp better dust off those fake voters and mail-in ballots.

