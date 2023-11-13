Ex-Epstein Guard, Previously Arrested for Falsifying Records Linked to Epstein’s Death, Now Facing Assault Lawsuit at New Workplace

A former prison guard linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has found herself in the center of a new controversy, this time accused of assaulting a co-worker at her medical office job, legal documents reveal.

Tova Noel, who faced charges for neglecting her duties the night financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died by alleged “suicide” in his prison cell, has been accused of assaulting a colleague at her current workplace, Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care in Westchester.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the prison guards falsified log entries to make it look like they were checking on inmates in Epstein’s cell every 30 minutes when they actually weren’t.

Daily Mail reported that Noel was ‘snoozing and online shopping‘ when pedophile Epstein allegedly committed suicide in his cell.

Back in 2019, the Bureau of Prisons temporarily reassigned the warden of New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center and placed two staff members assigned to Jeffrey Epstein’s unit on administrative leave.

Noel took a position as a medical office assistant at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care in Westchester after accepting a plea deal two years ago to avoid prison time.

The lawsuit, filed in Westchester County Supreme Court, alleges that Noel, now a medical office assistant, attacked Mayda Roman, 52, another office assistant responsible for Noel’s training, the New York Post reported.

The incident reportedly included physical abuse, such as punching and ear-pulling, and occurred in front of coworkers. Adding to the irony, the alleged assault, much like the Epstein case, was not captured due to “malfunctioning” surveillance cameras at the medical facility.

Roman, who admits to having ADHD and a tendency to interrupt, claims she became extremely anxious and fearful of Noel after the incidents. The suit also details an incident where Noel, who is Black, accused Roman, a Latina, of racism during a routine patient data entry task.

The situation escalated when Roman brought up the physical abuse in a meeting with Human Resources, only to be suspended and later fired, while Noel remains employed.

Roman expressed her shock and disappointment to The Post, labeling Noel a “bully” and “a liar.” It was only after her termination that Roman discovered Noel’s controversial past.

Roman’s attorney, Christopher Berlingieri, emphasized his client’s hardworking nature and undeserved suffering, seeking unspecified damages in the suit.