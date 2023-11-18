EPIC! Mike Lee Roasts Vicious Loser Liz Cheney After She Lashes Out at Republicans and Posts Highly Edited Video from Jan. 6

You just knew this was coming.

On Friday Night Speaker Mike Johnson fulfilled his commitment to release the security camera footage from the January 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

The first batch of video was released Friday afternoon.

Of course, Democrats and Liz Cheney lost their minds! They know they are about to be exposed.

Well, vicious Never-Trumper Liz Cheny was obviously freaked out with the news. On Friday, Cheney tweeted out another highly edited video she was pushing during the January 6 Select Committee hearings.

Liz still refuses to tell the full truth about January 6. She really is a vicious, wicked woman.

Here’s some January 6th video for you. pic.twitter.com/MReMysC534 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 17, 2023

Senator Mike Lee did not hesitate to hit back.

Liz, we’ve seen footage like that a million times. You made sure we saw that—and nothing else. It’s the other stuff—what you deliberately hid from us—that we find so upsetting. Nice try. P.S. How many of these guys are feds? (As if you’d ever tell us). https://t.co/FryO0VdLdP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023

Mike Lee is right. You see, Liz has never told the truth on January 6. She never showed Americans the video before the violence started. She never showed Americans how police illegally began shooting down on Trump supporters, men, women, veterans, seniors, and children, without warning.

Liz is a liar and she will be exposed.

Philip Anderson, who was nearly killed by police that day, responded to Liz Cheney.

You’re lying and posting edited clips completely out of context. The Capitol police attacked the Trump supporters with dozens of concussion grenades and rubber bullets first but you cut that part out of the video. Your lies are destroying peoples lives. https://t.co/PweueSdoFi — Philip Anderson (@PhilipAnde25595) November 18, 2023

Americans just want the truth, Liz.

And someday soon, God willing, you will be exposed to the nation as the vicious liar that you are.