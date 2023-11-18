EPIC! Mike Lee Roasts Vicious Loser Liz Cheney After She Lashes Out at Republicans and Posts Highly Edited Video from Jan. 6

by

You just knew this was coming.

On Friday Night Speaker Mike Johnson fulfilled his commitment to release the security camera footage from the January 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

The first batch of video was released Friday afternoon.

Of course, Democrats and Liz Cheney lost their minds! They know they are about to be exposed.

Well, vicious Never-Trumper Liz Cheny was obviously freaked out with the news.  On Friday, Cheney tweeted out another highly edited video she was pushing during the January 6 Select Committee hearings.

Liz still refuses to tell the full truth about January 6.  She really is a vicious, wicked woman.

Senator Mike Lee did not hesitate to hit back.

Mike Lee is right. You see, Liz has never told the truth on January 6. She never showed Americans the video before the violence started. She never showed Americans how police illegally began shooting down on Trump supporters, men, women, veterans, seniors, and children, without warning.

Liz is a liar and she will be exposed.

Philip Anderson, who was nearly killed by police that day, responded to Liz Cheney.

Americans just want the truth, Liz.
And someday soon, God willing, you will be exposed to the nation as the vicious liar that you are.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

