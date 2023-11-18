Elon Musk’s X Corp Will File “Thermo-Nuclear” Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Media Matters on Monday After Catching Them in Major Fraudulent Activity

Elon Musk announced early Saturday morning that his company X-Corp will be filing a “thermo-nuclear” lawsuit against Media Matters “the second court opens on Monday.”

Elon added that he will sue “Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them…”

In his statement he released early this morning, Elon accuses Media Matters of creating a fake account that then curated the posts and advertising appearing on the account’s timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts.

Elon and X Corp caught Media Matters lying to X advertisers about their ad placements!

They caught Media Matters in completely fraudulent activity!

Reuters reported:

X Corp will be filing a lawsuit against Media Matters and those who attacked social media platform X, Elon Musk said on Saturday in a post on the social media platform, soon after major U.S. companies paused their advertisements on his social media site. Media watchdog Media Matters earlier this week said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content. “The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Media Matters and the globalist left is FURIOUS that Elon wants to protect free speech for the masses. This threatens their very existence!

This latest attack on Elon all started with lies about Elon Musk and the ADL.

Elon Musk correctly pointed out that the ADL had previously targeted and attacked white people. This is well documented.

