Elon Musk Pledges ‘Legal Funding’ to an Illinois Student Facing Disciplinary Action for a Post He Made on X/Twitter

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has stepped in to support a University of Illinois student facing disciplinary action for posts made on the platform. This intervention aligns with Musk’s commitment made in August to fund legal defenses for users penalized for their online expressions.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Elon Musk announced that he will provide unlimited legal funding for individuals who have been unfairly treated by their employers due to their activities on X (previously Twitter), which challenge the prevailing narrative.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know,” Musk wrote in a post.

Musk further pledged that such legal battles would be carried out on a significant scale and will target not only the companies but their boards of directors as well.

“And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” Musk wrote, responding to a comment on his original post.

The student, Juan David Campolargo, encountered trouble after advertising an event as an open gathering with free food, which was actually a closed conference. This led to accusations of violating the university’s student code of conduct. The potential consequences for Campolargo include conduct probation and eviction from campus housing, according to Financial Times.

Represented by Schaerr Jaffe lawyers, funded by X Corp, the legal team issued a warning to the university on November 14. They argued that punishing Campolargo for his September 30, 2023 posts would infringe on his First Amendment rights. They threatened to sue if the university upheld its preliminary findings against Campolargo.

