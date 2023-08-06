Elon Musk Pledges Unlimited Legal Funding for Employees Unfairly Treated by Employers for Contrarian Posts or Likes on X (Formerly Twitter)

In a bold move, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday evening that he will provide unlimited legal funding for individuals who have been unfairly treated by their employers due to their activities on X, his newly renamed social media platform (previously Twitter), that challenge the prevailing narrative.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know,” Musk wrote in a post made Saturday night.

Musk further pledged that such legal battles would be carried out on a significant scale and will target not only the companies but their boards of directors as well.

“And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” Musk wrote, responding to a comment on his original post.

In the wake of Musk’s announcement, several high-profile X users and ordinary users shared their own/other people’s experiences of unfair treatment from employers as a result of their social media activity, particularly for expressing views that challenge the narrative or ‘woke’ ideologies.

This surprising announcement comes in the wake of recent controversy surrounding first-year NASCAR driver Noah Gragson. The 25-year-old driver was suspended by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club (LMC) for liking a meme that mocked George Floyd.

LMC initially announced the suspension, revealing that Josh Berry would replace Gragson in the upcoming weekend’s race. NASCAR claims that Gragson violated the member conduct section of its rule book, but has not provided any specific details about the alleged infraction.

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension,” NASCAR announced.

Here is the meme that got Gragson suspended by NASCAR. The image shows the live-action version of Sebastian the crab from “The Little Mermaid” with Floyd’s face photoshopped.

The caption reads: “Under Da Knee, Under Da Knee.”

Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

