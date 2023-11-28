Elon Musk Gets Brutally Honest on Dealing with Hamas Mass Murderers: “There’s No Choice But to Kill Those Who Insist on Murdering Civilians” (VIDEO)

In a historic visit to Israel, technology mogul and visionary Elon Musk, emphasized the need for decisive action against individuals perpetrating violence whilst calling for education reform and economic development to foster peace.

Musk’s visit comes in the aftermath of a horrific attack in southern Israel, a stark reminder of the region’s volatility. On October 7, Hamas militants orchestrated a brutal attack that resulted in the tragic loss of 1,400 lives and the subsequent hostage-taking of over 240 individuals, an act of violence unparalleled in recent history.

The Twitter-X and Tesla owner provided his perspective on the complexities of Israel’s ongoing struggle with the terrorist group Hamas.

Following his firsthand observation of the region’s anguish, Musk engaged in candid talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before meeting with President Isaac Herzog, alongside representatives of families affected by the violence exerted by Hamas in Gaza.

President Herzog expressed deep gratitude for Musk’s visit, highlighting the contrast between Musk’s role in tech innovation and the stark reality of entrenched historical hatred.

“Your visit means a lot to us because the world is ever-changing and you are at the forefront of so many technologies and developments which look forward for humanity,” said Herzog.

“On the other hand, you’ve seen how evil can supersede everything. You’ve seen it this morning, you’ve seen what hate can bring about, you’ve seen how thought turns into evil, into hate, and into bloodshed. It is so close. And whilst you look forward with the most advanced technologies on Earth, it is clear that the oldest disease in humanity, antisemitism, lurks underneath and impacts so many societies.”

Musk reflected on the harrowing scenes he witnessed, condemning the celebrations of violence as “extremely disturbing.” He asserted, “We have to do whatever is necessary to stop the hate.”

In a tough stance, he stated that those determined to kill civilians in their pursuit of terror leave no option but to be met with lethal force. However, Musk didn’t stop there; he pointed to the root causes, including indoctrination from a young age.

“It’s remarkable what humans are capable of if they’re fed falsehoods, from when they are children,” Musk said, suggesting how propaganda can affect children’s minds.

Musk proposed three critical steps to President Herzog for addressing the Gaza situation:

Neutralizing Threats Educational Reform Economic Prosperity

“It was certainly an emotionally difficult day, to see the places where people were murdered. And also to watch the video where the murderers are rejoicing. Celebrating the murder of innocent people is extremely disturbing. So we have to do whatever we whatever is necessary to stop the hate. Essentially these people have been fed propaganda since they were children. And it’s remarkable what humans are capable of if they’re fed falsehoods, from when they are children, they will think that the murder of innocent people is a good thing. That is how much propaganda can affect people’s minds,” said Musk.

Musk continued, “So you know, I actually did talk with the Prime Minister. And I think there’s three things that need to happen in the Gaza situation, there’s no choice but to kill those who insist on murdering civilians. You are notgoing to change their mind. But the second thing is to change the education so the new generation of murderers is not trained to be murderers. And the third thing, which also very important is to try to build prosperity.”

