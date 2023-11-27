Elon Musk Lands in Israel – Meets with Netanyahu and Tours Southern Israel Where Hamas Slaughtered 1,400 Innocents and Points Out the Obvious

Elon Musk tours Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Nov. 27, 2023.

Twitter-X and Tesla owner Elon Musk landed in Israel on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet.

During his visit Elon toured southern Israel where Hamas slaughtered 1,400 Jews on October 7. Hamas also took over 240 Jews and foreigners hostage during the bloody siege. It was the most devastating attack on Jews in a single day since World War II.

During the visit Elon Musk noted the obvious – that is often overlooked by the far left Western media: Musk noted that while civilians on both sides have died, Israel tries to avoid civilian casualties, and Hamas tries to kill both Israeli civilians and Palestinian civilians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Elon Musk toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Monday morning.

Netanyahu showed Musk the horrors of the massacre at the kibbutz on Saturday October 7th.

Elon Musk was shown the horrors of the Hamas massacre of innocent Jews on Oct. 7.

