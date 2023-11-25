Developing: Second Release of Hostages by Hamas Delayed – Qatar Tells Hamas to “Quit the Games”

Hamas terrorists delayed the release of a second group of hostages on Saturday to Israel.
Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire earlier this week that included the return of 50 hostages by the barbaric terrorist group.
On Friday Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages that included women and children. In a separate deal Hamas released 12 Thai workers they captured on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel during their attack and massacre of 1,400 innocent civilians.
BREAKING: Qatar warned Hamas to cease playing games, and follow truce agreement.
No Americans were on the second list of hostages to be released by Hamas.
They’re holding out knowing Joe Biden will pay top dollar – up to one billion US dollars – for hostages.
Joe Biden paid the evil regime in Iran $6 billion for 5 US hostages and threw in 5 Iranian hostages being held by the US.
The Times of Israel reported:
A senior Hamas official says there are ongoing efforts to “solve the problems” that led the Hamas terror group to announce a delay in the release of the hostages.
“There were violations yesterday and today it repeats itself,” Osama Hamdan claims in an interview with the pro-Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen network.
Hamdan is based in Lebanon though and it’s not clear how much clout he holds given that most of the terror group’s decisions since the outbreak of the war are believed made by its leaders in Gaza.
Qatar is still trying to solve the crisis and the Israel-Hamas truce deal hasn’t collapsed yet, despite the delay, the Walla news site reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.