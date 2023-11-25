Developing: Second Release of Hostages by Hamas Delayed – Qatar Tells Hamas to “Quit the Games”

Hamas terrorists delayed the release of a second group of hostages on Saturday to Israel.

Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire earlier this week that included the return of 50 hostages by the barbaric terrorist group.

On Friday Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages that included women and children. In a separate deal Hamas released 12 Thai workers they captured on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel during their attack and massacre of 1,400 innocent civilians.

No Americans were on the second list of hostages to be released by Hamas.

They’re holding out knowing Joe Biden will pay top dollar – up to one billion US dollars – for hostages.

Joe Biden paid the evil regime in Iran $6 billion for 5 US hostages and threw in 5 Iranian hostages being held by the US.

