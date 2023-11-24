BREAKING: Hamas Releases 13 Israelis and 12 Thai Workers in Two Separate Hostage Deals..Update with Names and Photos

Hamas terrorists released 25 hostages on Friday morning.

** 13 Israeli children captured during October 7 raid

** 12 Thai nationals captured by the terror group during their brutal raid inside Israel.

“Hamas has released 25 hostages: 13 Israelis and 12 Thai nationals.” pic.twitter.com/JwXTEMDl4U — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 24, 2023

Two groups of hostages have been released from Gaza 45 minutes ago: — 13 Israelis — 12 Thai The two groups were released pursuant to two separate negation deals. Israel negotiated with Hamas. Thailand negotiated with Iran. — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) November 24, 2023

Here is the first video of the hostages in the hands of the Red Cross.

The Times of Israel provided the names and photos of the released hostages.

The Times of Israel has details of the thirteen released Israeli hostages:

Doron Katz-Asher and her two daughters Raz, 5, and Aviv, 2, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Father Yoni is a key figure in the movement to free the hostages held in Gaza. Emilia Aloni, 5, and her mother Danielle, 44, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz while visiting family. Danielle was later seen in a Hamas propaganda video — her sister, brother-in-law and their twin three-year-old girls, remain hostage in Gaza. Ohad Munder-Zichri, 9, his mother Keren Munder, 54, and his grandmother Ruti, 78, were kidnapped when they came to Kibbutz Nir Oz from Kfar Saba to visit their family for the Simchat Torah Shabbat. Ruti’s husband Avraham, remains in Gaza. Ohad turned nine while held in the Strip.

