DEVELOPING: Online Porn Star Susanna Gibson and Republican David Owen in Tight Race for Virginia House of Delegates Seat

Virginia Democrat and online porn star Susanna Gibson is neck and neck with Republican David Owen in the Virginia House of Delegates District 57 on Tuesday night.

Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates against Republican David Owen, posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

The 40-year-old mother of 2 who is running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’

Republican David Owen outraised Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson in September after she was forced to disable the comments on her social media due to backlash from her online sex scandal.

The Republican Party of Virginia took the gloves off and mailed out thousands of fliers with direct quotes from Susanna Gibson’s X-rated videos: “I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson told her online audience referring to a specific sex act with her husband in an effort to solicit “tips.”

The envelopes warned residents: “Do not open if you are under the age of 18,″ and “Warning: Explicit material enclosed.”

It’s a tight race between the porn star Susanna Gibson and David Owen.

Update: As of 12:06 am ET, porn lady Susanna Gibson has 16,596 votes at 49.10% to Republican David Owen’s 17,204 votes at 50.90% with 89% of the votes counted.

