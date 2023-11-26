Democrat Presidential Candidate Says It’s ‘Delusional’ for Anyone to Think Biden Can Defeat Trump

Democrat presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips says that it is “delusional” for anyone to think Joe Biden can defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Phillips discussed Biden’s chances in a post to X on Saturday.

“As a member of House Democratic Leadership, I supported and promoted the Biden agenda,” Phillips wrote. “I campaigned for him, voted for him, and respect him. But how can anyone read this and conclude he’s positioned to defeat Donald Trump?”

“It’s delusional,” Phillips concluded.

Phillips included a Politico article titled, “The polls keep getting worse for Biden.”

According to the article, “November started with New York Times/Siena College polls showing Trump ahead in four of the six swing states, but more indicators of Biden’s electoral peril soon followed. The president’s standing in head-to-head matchups with Trump is falling: Among the latest surveys this month from 13 separate pollsters, Biden’s position is worse than their previous polls in all but two of them.”

“And while polls suggest most of the movement comes from voters abandoning Biden — who might become undecided but not swing to supporting Trump — the Republican has also started to gain steam. Trump’s vote share in the national polling average is higher now than at any point in the past year,” the article adds.

Phillips announced his bid to take on Biden in October, telling CBS Mornings that he cannot “be quiet” as polling numbers “are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

Phillips explained that he admires Biden, but that it is time for a “new generation” of Democrats to take over.

“I will not sit still and not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November,” Phillips continued, claiming another term for President Donald Trump would be a “crisis moment for American democracy.”

Phillips was first elected to the House in 2018 and is described as a more “moderate” candidate.