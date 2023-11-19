Democrat Congressional Candidate in Oregon PANICS After She’s Outed as Dominatrix Who Charged Clients $500 Per Hour

41-year-old Courtney Casgraux, the Democrat Congressional candidate running for a seat in Oregon’s 1st district, was a dominatrix in her 20s and 30s.

Casgraux worked as a dominatrix at a BDSM dungeon in Midtown Manhattan and charged clients $500 per hour.

She panicked after videos of her working in a sex dungeon were posted to social media.

Casgraux told the New York Post she began hyperventilating and crying after she was doxxed as a dominatrix.

She also told The Post that she’s using this as an opportunity to “reclaim her sexuality” by creating a Playboy profile and selling racy photos of herself for $150 a pop.

The New York Post reported:

An Oregon Democratic congressional candidate feared her future in politics was kaput when a video of her as a Manhattan dominatrix popped up online — but she now embraces her raunchy past, she told The Post. Courtney Casgraux, who wants to represent Portland’s western suburbs, was horrified when a clip of her working at a Midtown BDSM dungeon was anonymously posted to Reddit on Aug. 31. “[I was] just panicking … Then I was like, ‘Who did this?’ and I just started calling every single person that I pretty much knew from my past … I was like hyperventilating, crying,” the Huntington Beach, Calif., native recalled. Casgraux, 41, worked as a dominatrix in her 20s and 30s, charging clients $500 per hour.

What is with Democrat women running for public office moonlighting as sex workers?

Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates against Republican David Owen, posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

The 40-year-old mother of 2 narrowly lost the Virginia race against Republican David Owen after her online sex scandal.