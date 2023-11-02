Construction Worker Who Confronted Man Tearing Down Missing Israeli Posters in NYC Says He is Not a Hero (VIDEO)

Last week, a construction worker named ‘Paulie’ and some of his co-workers confronted a man who was tearing down posters of Israelis who went missing after the Hamas attacks on October 7th.

This week, someone tracked Paulie down to thank him for standing up and speaking out.

Paulie’s reaction was awesome. He said that he is just a regular guy and not a hero. He also said that more people need to do what he did.

The Toronto Sun reports:

Some of the kids — and adults — are discovering there are real-world consequences for defiling posters, screaming, “death to Israel,” anti-Semitic rhetoric and trying to intimidate people who happen to disagree with you. Instead, what we need to do, the pinheads on the Ivy League campus really want us to “recontextualize” the Oct. 7 Hamas horror attacks. And — get this — they’re calling on administrators to protect them from “disturbing reverberations” on campus. This week, a videographer caught up to Paulie. “I’m not a superstar, I’m just a regular guy who didn’t like what I saw and it shouldn’t be celebrated what I did … it should be normal,” Paulie said. “Everyone should react like that. This shouldn’t be a news story because someone doesn’t like posters of murdered children and kidnapped children being taken down.” He added: “This should be the norm, not the exception. That guy was the one should be the exception. That’s it.”

Here is the video:

Friday's hero – the construction worker who got in the face of the animal ripping down hostage posters in Queens: "I'm just a regular guy who didn't like what I saw. It shouldn't be celebrated, what I did, it should be normal. Every one should react like that. It shouldn't be a… https://t.co/KdinDp6SbT pic.twitter.com/gGCuzftx4n — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 1, 2023

America needs more men like Paulie. A lot more. He is a hero, whether he knows it or not.