Angry New Yorkers Confront Man Tearing Down Flyers of Missing Israelis: ‘You Don’t Have a F—ing Right to Touch That S—’ (VIDEO)

A man caught tearing down flyers of people missing since the Hamas attacks on Israel in New York was confronted by a group of men who were clearly angry about it.

The men make it clear that they are not Jewish but that this is still America and that the man had no right to touch or remove the flyers.

It’s a very old-school New York moment.

OutKick reports:

New Yorkers have had enough garbage from people seemingly supporting Hamas. There’s been a disgusting level of support for Hamas in America following the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel. More than 1,400 people were killed, including dozens of Americans, and hundreds were taken hostage. It’s believed 10 Americans are being held hostage… A group of construction workers in the Forest Hills neighborhood saw a man ripping down photos of the hostages, and a man named Paulie and his crew decided it was time for a talk, according to the New York Post. They asked the guy what the hell he was doing, told him to knock it off and the conversation was far from a polite man. In fact, the unidentified man ripping down signs was so unashamed of his behavior that he continued to do it while being confronted and filmed. Paulie was LIVID.

In the video, one man says:

I’m not f*cking Jewish. He’s not Jewish. I don’t know if he is or not. Doesn’t f*cking matter. This is f*cking the USA. This is New York City. You don’t have a f*cking right to touch that shit. This is a free country. You can wave your Palestine flag and say, ‘Death to the Jews or America’ or whatever you want, but we can put up f*cking signs, okay. You are doing something. You’re offending us motherf*cker.

If you have been upset over images of vile people tearing down flyers of the missing, you are going to want to watch this. Obvious strong language warning.

⚠️ language – antisemite in NYC confronted by non Jews after he’s caught tearing down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Bcni0Tlwth — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 27, 2023

More people need to be like these men and stand up for what’s right.