“Congressman Trump,” “Deng Xiaping in the Himalayas” – Joe Biden Goes Completely Off the Rails in Colorado (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Pueblo, Colorado to Pueblo, Colorado to tour CS Wind – the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world.

Biden delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda ‘Bidenomics’ after he blurted out something about a code to blow up the world.

“Well, I took office. Since then, in the last two years, we created over 14 million brand new jobs,” Biden absurdly claimed.

He also lied about cutting the deficit.

“I cut the federal deficit by over $7 billion!” Biden said.

At one point Joe Biden went completely off the rails as he attacked President Trump and Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO).

“Instead of cutting [unintelligible] like Congressman Trump and Boebert want to do,” Biden said.

Biden is cooked. He just referred to President Trump as "Congressman Trump."

Joe Biden then botched the name of China’s Xi Jinping.

He repeated the dubious claim that he spent time with Xi Jinping in the Himalayas and traveled 17,000 miles while he was Vice President.

“I’ve said this to Deng Xiaoping in the Himalayas…” Biden said.

