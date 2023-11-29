“Congressman Trump,” “Deng Xiaping in the Himalayas” – Joe Biden Goes Completely Off the Rails in Colorado (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Pueblo, Colorado to Pueblo, Colorado to tour CS Wind – the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world.

Biden delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda ‘Bidenomics’ after he blurted out something about a code to blow up the world.

“Well, I took office. Since then, in the last two years, we created over 14 million brand new jobs,” Biden absurdly claimed.

He also lied about cutting the deficit.

“I cut the federal deficit by over $7 billion!” Biden said.

At one point Joe Biden went completely off the rails as he attacked President Trump and Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO).

“Instead of cutting [unintelligible] like Congressman Trump and Boebert want to do,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden then botched the name of China’s Xi Jinping.

He repeated the dubious claim that he spent time with Xi Jinping in the Himalayas and traveled 17,000 miles while he was Vice President.

“I’ve said this to Deng Xiaoping in the Himalayas…” Biden said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.