Joe Biden on a Hot Mic: “Look, My Marine Has a Code to Blow Up the World” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Pueblo, Colorado to tour CS Wind – the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world.

Biden took no questions as he arrived in Pueblo.

Biden was given a tour of the facility when he blurted out something about a code to blow up the world.

“Look, my Marine has a code to blow up the world…that doesn’t…this is not nuclear weapons, is it?” Biden said on a hot mic as he toured the facility.

The workers giving Biden the tour awkwardly laughed as he told them about the code to blow up the world.

Joe Biden struggled to read his teleprompter during remarks about his failed economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics.’

