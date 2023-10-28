Billionaire Declares on Fox: College Students Protesting Israel ‘Have Sh*t for Brains,’ Vows to Cease Donations to Columbia University (VIDEO)

Omega Family Office chairman and CEO Leon Cooperman takes a firm stand on antisemites in American colleges.

On a recent episode of ‘The Claman Countdown,’ hosted by Liz Claman on Fox Business, billionaire investor Leon Cooperman didn’t mince words when expressing his opinion on college students protesting Israel. Labeling their understanding of geopolitics as nothing short of lacking, Cooperman referred to them bluntly: “These kids at the colleges have sh*t for brains.”

This stark declaration comes in the context of recent student protests at several American universities, including Columbia University, Stanford, and Harvard. Led in part by Columbia professor Joseph Massad, students have openly expressed support for the brutal attacks carried out by Hamas on Israel.

The billionaire investor, who is also a proud graduate of Columbia Business School, highlighted Israel as the only reliable U.S. ally in the Middle East. He pointed out that Israel is the only democracy in the region.

“We have one reliable ally in the Middle East, that’s Israel. We only have one democracy in the Middle East, that’s Israel. And we have one economy tolerant of different people, gays, lesbians, etc., that’s Israel. So, they have no idea what these young kids are doing. And that’s one of the reasons I wrote my book,” Cooperman said.

Over the years, Cooperman has donated around $50 million to Columbia University. However, due to the university’s stance, Cooperman is suspending any further financial contributions.

“Now, the real shame is I’ve given to Colombia probably about $50 million over many years, and I’m going to suspend my giving. I’ll give my giving to other organizations,” he said.

WATCH: