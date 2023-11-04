Chicago Suburb Approves Emergency Disaster Resolution After 100 Migrants Arrive

A Chicago suburb has approved an emergency disaster resolution after 100 migrants arrived seeking shelter.

The Village of Oak Park has taken in the migrants who had been living outside of the Chicago Police Department’s 15th District in the nearby Austin neighborhood.

The resolution “calls for the temporary suspension of purchasing requirements such as formal bidding procedures and Board contract approvals when quick action is deemed necessary and when it is impractical to convene a Board meeting,” according to a press release.

Additionally, the Village Board authorized $150,000 in funds for asylum seekers and received an additional $150,000 from a Supporting Municipalities for Asylum Seeker Services (SMASS) grant from the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus.

Oak Park is considered to be a nice area, and the cost of living is 30 percent higher than the national average.

The migrants are now receiving temporary shelter at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

“Village staff has been working closely with church officials and volunteers to provide meals, medical care and other assistance while a more permanent solution is coordinated,” the press release said.

The Village Board’s press release concluded, “Following the activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Wednesday, the Village’s emergency response plan to this situation remains in development. Once solidified, officials expect to put out a call to the community for ongoing support to address the needs of the migrant population.”

According to a report from the Associated Press, “More than 19,600 migrants have come to Chicago over the last year since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses to so-called sanctuary cities. The migrants wait at police stations and airports, sometimes for months, until there’s space at a longer-term shelter, like park district buildings.”

Most of the migrants in the Chicago area have been from Venezuela.