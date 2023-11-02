“Ceasefire Right Now!” Joe Biden Heckled By Bearded Female Rabbi Demanding Israel Stop Fighting Hamas During Fundraiser in Minneapolis – Then He Gives a Pathetic, Pandering Response (VIDEO)

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Joe Biden was angrily confronted last night during a Minneapolis Fundraiser by a female rabbi with a beard who demanded Israel halt its operations in Gaza. But instead of shutting the heckler down, Biden responded to her in a pathetic, pandering fashion.

The protester, who was later identified as Jessica Rosenberg, describes herself as “a queer Jewish woman obsessed with Jewish history’, and has championed LGBTQ+ rights, as well as Palestinian issues.” In other words, she represents the heart and soul of the radical left which controls the Democratic Party.

Rosenberg loudly demanded Biden use his bully pulpit to force Israel to enter into a ceasefire with the Hamas savages who want to wipe it off the face of the earth. As the Gateway Pundit has previously noted, this is precisely what the Islamist terror group wants.

Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now!

The “crowd” at the Biden event did their best to shout her down but were unsuccessful.

Biden could have taken this opportunity to utilize what has become known in politics as a Sister Souljah moment. This is best defined as when a politician denounces a radical position or special interest group within their own party in a calculated manner to appeal to mainstream Americans.

But Biden blew this golden lay-up opportunity and a chance to stand with our closest ally in the Middle East. He instead tried to pacify the extremist agitator in a cowardly fashion.

“I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,” Biden said. “I’m the guy that convinced Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out,” he continued. I’m the guy that talked to Sisi (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi) to convince him to open the door” to let humanitarian aid enter through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt.”

The White House attempted to run a bit of interference for Biden afterward. They claimed Biden was referring to the hostages rather than prisoners held by Hamas terrorists. More than 1,400 people have been killed, and more than 200 have been taken hostage since Hamas’ attack on the Jewish state back on October 7th.

Regardless, Biden more or less agreed with Rosenberg because Hamas wants at least a temporary stop to the fighting so they can regroup. The so-called president just continues to find new ways to toss Israel under the bus at the slightest provocation.