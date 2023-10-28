UN Delegates Applaud After General Assembly Failed to Pass Amendment to Condemn Hamas Slaughter of 1,400 Jewish Civilians

by
The UN General Assembly breaks out in applause after the amendment to condemn the Hamas mass murder of Jews in Israel fails.

The United Nations failed to pass a Canadian amendment to condemn the barbaric slaughter of 1,400 Jews by Hamas on October 7, 2023 in southern Isreal.

Then they all cheered their vote.

They are applauding cold-blooded mass murder.

We need to defund the wicked organization.

The Prince George Citizen has more.

A Canadian-led effort to formally condemn Hamas for the “deliberate cruelty” of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel went down to defeat Friday as the United Nations instead endorsed a call for a humanitarian pause in hostilities.

On the second day of an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, delegates debated the language of a draft resolution calling for a “truce” to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip and trapped civilians to escape.

But the resolution, introduced by the UN’s 22-nation Arab coalition, made no mention of Hamas, the attacks or the tactics employed by a group that has long been considered a terrorist organization by Canada and the U.S., among others.

Bob Rae, Canada’s permanent UN envoy, sought to rectify that with an amendment that “unequivocally rejects and condemns” the attacks while demanding the “immediate and unconditional” safe release of all hostages.

Jordan’s ambassador, Mahmoud Hmoud, dismissed the amendment as an effort to “whitewash” Israel’s response: a relentless and ongoing campaign of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, widely seen as a precursor to a ground offensive.

“We in this assembly have an obligation to name two things not mentioned in the draft resolution,” Rae said in his impassioned response in the UN’s cavernous assembly hall.

“The organization that bears responsibility for those events and its consequences, and the deliberate cruelty of the murders, and the hostage-taking, that is still underway.

“Our amendment does just that. No more and no less.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

