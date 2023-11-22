CBP Thwarts Four-Vehicle Border Rush in Maine, Apprehends 20 Romanians — Including Two Involved in Organized Crime

Border Patrol thwarted four vehicles working in coordination to rush the border between the US and Canada in Maine on Tuesday.

Agents apprehended 20 Romanian nationals from inside the vehicles, two of whom are involved in Transnational Criminal Organized Crime.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that the incident occurred at the international boundary from Canada on Lincoln Road in Hodgdon at approximately 6:10 a.m.

Agents stopped the vehicles using “emergency equipment,” but the press release did not elaborate on what that was.

“This incident is indicative of an overall rise in apprehensions witnessed here in Houlton Sector,” said Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Dennis Harmon. “In the last three Octobers, Houlton Sector encountered a total of 33 individuals. In fiscal year 2024 alone, we’ve encountered 55. While this increase poses challenges to Border Patrol resources, it does not dissuade the great work done by our dedicated Agents here in Houlton Sector.”

The 20 Romanians were transported to Fort Fairfield Station to be processed.

Border Patrol said that the detainees are mostly family units, consisting of ten adults and ten juveniles.

Two of the subjects were positive Transnational Criminal Organized Crime matches and were processed for Expedited Removal proceedings.

The agency did not name any of those apprehended or elaborate on their ties to international organized crime.