Update: Video Suspected to Be an Undercover Officer Allegedly Flashing Badge Inside US Capitol – Is Likely a Vape Instead

An undercover operative disguised as a Trump supporter flashes his badge to police officials as he enters the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On Friday night, Speaker Mike Johnson fulfilled his commitment to release the security camera footage from the January 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

The first batch of videos was released Friday afternoon on the Committee on House Administration website. There were over 90 videos on the Committee on House Administration site, but Rep. Johnson has promised to upload more as the days go on.

One of the most intriguing videos released is the moment a Capitol Police Officer is spotted un-cuffing and even fist-bumping a protester near an exit point.

The video starts with an officer guiding a handcuffed “protester” wearing a helmet and some protective gear to the Capitol’s exit point.

On Saturday night, another video clip started going viral on social media.

In this clip, an alleged Trump supporter inside the US Capitol is seen flashing his badge to Capitol Police. But it now appears this is a vape he flashed at police.

Kyle Becker posted the video.

It now appears the “badge” is a “vape” and the Trump supporter is flashing it to security.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

