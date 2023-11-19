Update: Video Suspected to Be an Undercover Officer Allegedly Flashing Badge Inside US Capitol – Is Likely a Vape Instead

On Friday night, Speaker Mike Johnson fulfilled his commitment to release the security camera footage from the January 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

The first batch of videos was released Friday afternoon on the Committee on House Administration website. There were over 90 videos on the Committee on House Administration site, but Rep. Johnson has promised to upload more as the days go on.

One of the most intriguing videos released is the moment a Capitol Police Officer is spotted un-cuffing and even fist-bumping a protester near an exit point.

The video starts with an officer guiding a handcuffed “protester” wearing a helmet and some protective gear to the Capitol’s exit point.

BREAKING: The recent release of the J6 videos by Speaker Johnson appears to be proving the insurrection was an inside job. In this video alone we can see that Capitol police release a ‘protester’ and allowed him to keep his gear after he got out of view. pic.twitter.com/p78iVQ8bLE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 17, 2023

On Saturday night, another video clip started going viral on social media.

In this clip, an alleged Trump supporter inside the US Capitol is seen flashing his badge to Capitol Police. But it now appears this is a vape he flashed at police.

Kyle Becker posted the video.

This newly released J6 video is BIZARRE. All of these dangerous “insurrectionists” casually walking the halls… right next to Capitol Police and FBI agents in full riot gear. WHAT is going on here? pic.twitter.com/DClawtg6qX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 19, 2023

It now appears the “badge” is a “vape” and the Trump supporter is flashing it to security.