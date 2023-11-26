BREAKING EXCLUSIVE PART III: The Errors, The Lie, the Cover-Up in Georgia’s 2020 Election – Raffensperger Gets Caught – Here’s How You Can Help!

The information in this article was provided by Georgia citizen Joseph Rossi, originally appeared on JoeHoft.com, and was republished with permission.

Material errors were embedded in Georgia’s 2020 Election recount efforts in Fulton County. The Secretary of State and his team initially lied about these errors and then they worked with the AG’s office and the State Elections Board to exonerate the Secretary of State.

The information in this article was provided by Georgia citizen Joseph Rossi

Summary

As noted in the first article in this series, after the 2020 Election a Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) was carried out by Georgia’s Secretary of State’s (SOS’s) Office that included numerous errors.

Thanks to the efforts of Georgian Joseph Rossi, 36 errors were found in the Fulton County data in the RLA report posted on the SOS website.

Rossi doggedly went after those in authority in the state to review his data. He was turned down and ignored numerous times. But eventually after a series of events, Rossi was able to get these errors in front of members of Governor Kemp’s office. Governor Kemp and his team, listened and took action when errors were pointed out to them.

As a result of Rossi’s work and Kemp’s team’s investigation, the Georgia State Elections Board (SEB) initiated an investigation into the Fulton County data from the RLA report. This investigation was labeled SEB2021-181. Eventually the SEB identified violations and errors in the recounts of the 2020 Election in Fulton County.

Also, another complaint for Fulton County was filed that specifically called out 3125 duplicate ballot counts and 17,852 votes counted that do not have a corresponding ballot image. This complaint resulted in the creation of investigation SEB2023-25. This investigation is complete and the results of this investigation will be presented to the SEB on December 19, 2023. This complaint has been categorized by the Board as “violations found.”

And by the way, there is an open inquiry before the Georgia SEB (SEBBI2023-001), regarding Election Code Violations committed by the SOS.

Yesterday, we reported that the SOS’s office lied about the accuracy of the recounts in Georgia.

Today we will show that with their backs to the wall the SOS’s office, the AG’s office, and the Georgia SEB worked and continue to work to this day to exonerate the SOS of any responsibility for these numerous errors and violations.

[Remember that the 2020 results were certified for Biden three days after the election after he overcame President Trump’s 200,000 vote lead on election night to steal the election by less than 12,000 votes in Georgia. – See The Steal – Volume II: The Impossible Occurs for more information.

Note also that that the investigations noted in this series were independent of two court cases that occurred in Georgia after the 2020 Election. At least three individuals involved in a recount that occurred in the state after the election identified 148,000 ballots that appeared to have been created by a machine and to be fraudulent. Fulton county and state are still preventing access to these ballots even though the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that the plaintiffs have the right to audit these ballots.

In addition, a separate audit of voting machines was initiated after the 2020 Election which was finally released years later which showed that the systems used in Georgia had security issues and bad actors could hack into them and change the results of an election.]

The Coverup

In an email from Gabriel Sterling of the SOS’s office dated March 17, 2021, to Joseph Rossi, after admitting that errors existed within the RLA Report for Fulton County, Sterling attempted to exonerate the SOS from any responsibility for the errored report posted on the SOS website. He stated, “Fulton is the entity that ultimately needs to provide responses.”

At that point you could see that an effort was in place at that time to exonerate the SOS from the mess in Fulton County.

Next on December 4, 2021, Charlene McGowan, at that time the Assistant Georgia Attorney General, made an unsolicited phone call to Attorney Jack James (James and Rossi were complainants for SEB2021-181). James documented the call.

“The purpose of her call was apparently to convince me that the SOS has no responsibility for the errors exposed in Fulton County. I said Mr. Rossi and I believe the SOS has the ultimate responsibility, thus we disagree on the issue of responsibility.”

In a meeting on December 16, 2021, SOS Investigator Vincent Zagorin met with complainants Rossi and attorney Jack James. Zagorin made another attempt to exonerate the SOS of any responsibility for the errored RLA Report for Fulton County posted on the SOS website. At the 00:28:55 mark of this meeting, Zagorin states,

“I think you’re saying because it’s on our website, it’s our responsibility. These are not our responsibility.”

Im Going to Turn in Warner Robins (From Aliceapp.ai) by Joe Ho on Scribd

This effort to exonerate the Georgia SOS continued. On March 16, 2022, the Chair of the SEB, Matthew Mashburn, in the hearing exposed himself as being part of the coverup. Whenever complainant Rossi, brought up data against the SOS, Mashburn shut him down.

“All right Mr. Rossi, I’m going to have to – I’m going to have to caution you again. Fulton County is the respondent. This is not a hearing about the Secretary of State.”

The comment above can be seen at p. 76 in the following document.

3.21.22 Hearing (002) by Joe Ho on Scribd

Next, at the SEB meeting of June 2023, the Consent Order issued by the AG’s office to Fulton County regarding SEB2021-181 – Fulton County rule violations – is brought to the Board for a vote. But surprisingly a copy of this consent order was not provided to all of the Board members prior to them being asked to vote on the order.

As a result, three Board members voted to ratify the motion and only one Board member, Dr. Johnston voted against ratification.

The emails below show that not all of the Board members had time to review the order before being asked to vote on it.

Backtracking to March 21, 2022, after the March 16, 2021 SEB Hearing, complainants Rossi and James filed a complaint specifically calling out code violations against the SOS for the errored RLA Report for Fulton County posted on the SOS website.

More than a year later, in July of 2023, SEB Chair, Judge William Duffey asked that an investigation be opened on this complaint against the SOS. In an email sent from Judge Duffey to complainant Rossi, dated August 6, 2023, Duffey attached an email sent from SOS Attorney McGowan to himself. McGowen had transferred from the AG’s office to the SOS’s office.

This attached email is dated July 21, 2023. In this email, McGowan states,

Judge Duffey, I understand that you have asked Sarah (SOS Investigations Director) to open up a new case on Mr. Rossi’s complaint against the Secretary of State’s office regarding the posting of the county-level RLA results for the 2020 presidential election. I have instructed our investigations division that this office will not be opening up a case on this complaint…”

Ms. McGowan closed this email with the following statement to Judge Duffey which sounded like a mafia godfather sharing with a fellow gang member:

I trust with this information that the Board will inform Mr. Rossi that no case will be opened on this matter.”

This email shows that the SOS continued to prevent any investigation into his department related to the 2020 Election.

In the body of Judge Duffey’s email to complainant Rossi dated August 6, 2023, he states,

We are evaluating our options on how we can proceed in this matter.”

Then about one month ago today, on October 26, 2023, Joseph Rossi received word that the SEB assigned a tracking number to the March 16, 2022 complaint filed against the SOS for election code violations – SEBBI2023-001.

In Summary, there were numerous errors and violations in the SOS’s Fulton County hand and machine recount efforts.

After the errors were found, the SOS’s office lied about the errors and subsequently a major cover-up effort to exonerate the SOS of any responsibility commenced.

There were three case numbers assigned related to what we’ve reported. The first case (SEB2021-181) has been closed via a consent order where Fulton County was found to have committed recount rule violations.

The second case (SEB2023-25) reportedly identified issues and will be discussed at the next SEB Meeting on December 19. This case has been categorized as violations found.

The third case (SEBBI2023-001) will be discussed at the December 19 meeting and involves SOS election code violations.

Multiple Georgia entities (the SOS, the AG, and the SEB) have worked very hard to exonerate the SOS from any wrongdoing related to the errored recount efforts for Fulton County ordered by the SOS.

You can reach out to the members of the SEB to encourage them to move forward with an official investigation (SEBBI2023-001) of the Georgia Secretary of State for Election Code Violations at the emails below:

Mr. T Matthew Mashburn – [email protected]

Ms. Sara Ghazal – [email protected]

Mr. Edward Lindsey – edwardlindsey.seb.gmail.com

Ms. Janice Johnston – [email protected]