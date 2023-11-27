BREAKING: Arrest Made After Three Palestinian Students Shot in Vermont – Suspect Identified

by
Source: X/@hzomlot

As reported earlier – Three top Palestinian college students were shot in what is being characterized as a “bias attack.”  The victims, who were attending woke institutions such as Harvard, Brown University, and Trinity University, were targeted while on their way to a family dinner in Vermont’s bustling city of Burlington, the New York Post reported.

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) named the individuals involved as Hiham Awartani, Tahseen Ali, and Kenan Abdulhamid, who had gathered to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday break.

According to WCAX: “The suspect was on foot in the area when investigators say he discharged at least four rounds from his pistol without speaking. Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs at the time of the assault, according to Chief Murad.”

Authorities transported the victims to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) reported that two of the individuals were in intensive care, with one suffering from extremely critical and severe injuries.

It is still unclear why the Palestinian students were shot in Burlington but that hasn’t stopped the pro-Palestinian lobby to start casting blame for the attack.

On Sunday Burlington police detained Jason Eaton, 48, near where the shooting occurred.

Eaton lived in the building near where the shooting occurred.

Newsweek reported:

He was detained at around midday on Sunday near where the shooting occurred. Police searched his home in the apartment building in front of where the shooting took place and arrested him on Sunday evening.

Eaton faces three counts of aggravated assault, police said. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Newsweek has contacted the Burlington Police Department for further comment via email.

Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad were identified by their families as the victims, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Institute for Middle East Understanding. Awartani is a student at Brown University, Abdalhamid is a student at Haverford College and Ahmed is a student at Trinity College.
“We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children,” the statement said. “We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice.”

Police released a statement on Jason Eaton’s arrest.

UPDATE: The police released a photo of the suspect Jason Eaton, via WCAX.

Suspect Jason Eaton was arrested Sunday in connection to the shootings of three Palestinian students in Burlington, VT.

