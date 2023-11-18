Biden’s Pompous Jet-Setting ‘Climate Envoy’ John Kerry Attacks Farmers…AGAIN (VIDEO)

Biden’s pompous jet-setting ‘climate envoy’ John Kerry spoke at the 2023 APEC summit.

Elon Musk was bumped as a keynote speaker at this year’s APEC summit at the last minute and was replaced by John Kerry.

John Kerry, the yachting, private jet-setting cosmopolitan elitist thinks he’s a farming expert. He hates farmers.

Earlier this year, John Kerry targeted family farms. Kerry said farms produce too much greenhouse gases. He wants that to stop in order to combat the climate “crisis.”

Farms also happen to produce food. Kerry is not worried about that. The global elites are not worried about that.

“A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world,” Kerry said earlier this year during his keynote address. “We can’t get to net-zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.”

“Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing,” he continued. “With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of 8 billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century.”

Kerry continued his war on farmers this week at the APEC summit and complained that many farmers use highly effective tile drainage to improve their yields.

“I learned all this, actually, when I was running for president back in 2004 [in Iowa]!” John Kerry said.

WATCH: