John Kerry and Biden Regime Target Small Farms in Their Ongoing Climate Crusade – They’re Going After the Food Supply

They’re going after our food supplies.

John Kerry is targeting family farms. The Biden regime’s climate czar says farms produce too much greenhouse gases. He wants that to stop in order to combat the climate “crisis.”

Farms also happen to produce food. Kerry is not worried about that. The global elites are not worried about that.

Recently, the Netherlands announced they were shutting down family farms to combat global warming. Tough luck if you happen to own one of the farms or work at the farms. This insanity comes at the same time Europe is seeing it highest inflation in decades.

The Dutch Government announced they will close up to 3,000 farms to comply with their global warming goals.

JUST IN – Netherlands to "compulsory purchase" and close up to 3,000 farms to comply with EU environmental rules.https://t.co/cX9e6QGihF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 28, 2022

They’re shutting down food production to combat warming. What comes next when you can’t feed all the people?

Now John Kerry is targeting US farms in his ongoing crusade against global warming the imaginary threat that is affecting all of our lives.

In 2009 John Kerry predicted an the Arctic would be ice-free by 2014.

This ninny, who wants your tax $$$ for their climate cult, NOW threatens US Farmers that gov't farm confiscations are 'NOT OFF THE TABLE'

👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 In 2009, John Kerry (Special Presidential Envoy for Climate)said the Arctic would have its 1st ice-free summer in 2014.🙄 LOON👇🏽 https://t.co/qw0Uvaw7lx pic.twitter.com/Qrz1nL2wPo — NEWSNANCY (@NineNewsNancy) May 19, 2023

FOX News reported:

Kerry lamented that agriculture production alone creates 33% of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that reducing those emissions must be “front and center” in the quest to defeat global warming, during remarks Wednesday morning at the Department of Agriculture’s AIM for Climate Summit. The former secretary of state also touted so-called climate smart agriculture as a potential solution. “A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world,” he said during his keynote address. “We can’t get to net-zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.” “Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing,” he continued. “With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of 8 billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century.”

Kerry is a loon.