Biden’s Border Crisis: Group After Group of Illegal Aliens Walk Into Nogales, Arizona (VIDEO)

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam was in Nogales, Arizona this past week reporting on Biden’s border crisis.

Bergquam showed how illegal aliens are just walking into the United States without any accountability. He also explained how NGOs are complicit with the Federal government in helping them illegally cross the border.

Ben Berguam asked the illegals in Spanish where they were heading. The responses were New Jersey, California, Indiana, and Texas. The illegals stated they were from Mexico and Guatemala.

Watch:

Nogales, Arizona where Biden’s Border Invasion gets worse every day as group after group of illegals simply walk into our country. Immigration fraud is being perpetrated by NGOs and our federal government to overwhelm the system. This is not failed policy, this is their policy!… pic.twitter.com/g6snzInXYd — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) November 25, 2023

Bergquam also posted a video that showed Mexican cartel scouts on a hill right next to the US-Mexico border wall. The cartel scouts are on constant watch to facilitate illegal crossings.

There are no US border patrol agents present in this area. It is wide open for the illegals to cross into the U.S.

“The cartels control the border. Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, homeland security, they don’t control our border. It’s the cartels that do now because of their policies.” Bergquam said.

“Mexico is controlled by the cartels, and if we don’t stop it, soon we will be too.” Bergquam continued.

WATCH:

Cartel scouts on the tops of every high point. Cartels control our borders from Nogales, Arizona to the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean, because of Joe Biden’s border policies. Law & Border – Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice https://t.co/yoCoQPDp6t… pic.twitter.com/iy5mU64EIG — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) November 25, 2023

This is the reality of the situation at our southern border. It’s an absolute crisis with few in the media who actually report on this.

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported on illegal border crossing statistics.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

The U.S. is under invasion on a daily basis while the mainstream media just ignores the border crisis.

In fiscal year 2023, 900,000 illegal aliens were released into the U.S. by the Border Patrol. In September, the numbers were over 155,000 illegals.