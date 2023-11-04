Biden’s America: Democrat Jewish Congressman Cancels Town Hall Due to Security Concerns

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) announced on Friday that he was canceling a town hall meeting scheduled for Saturday in the Cincinnati suburb of Lebanon, Ohio, “due to problematic online discourse and very serious national threats against Jews.”

The 46-year-old Landsman, who is Jewish, is serving his first term in Congress. He served two terms on the Cincinnati City Council before being elected to Congress.

The town hall was scheduled for noon at the Lebanon Public Library:

Working on what matters most to you is a top priority for us! We’re holding a town hall at the Lebanon Public Library on November 4th. RSVP now to make sure your concerns and ideas are heard. Details ➡️ https://t.co/GOYMbSjebF pic.twitter.com/Be3A51UKOF — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) October 26, 2023

Since the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel by Palestinians from Gaza that killed 1,400 Israelis and saw over 200 taken hostage (with Americans among the killed and kidnapped), pro-Hamas protests have erupted in the U.S. and Europe. Jewish schools, businesses, homes, and synagogues have been targeted and attacked. Jewish students on U.S. college campuses have been terrorized and threatened with mass murder, including at Harvard, where Landsman earned a masters degree in theological studies in 2004.

Democrats are facing a schism in their base between the party’s traditional liberal and progressive Jewish voters and recent additions to the Democrat coalition: anti-Semitic Muslims and DSA activists. Landsman serves in the House Democratic caucus alongside Hamas-supporting anti-Semites such as Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Statement by Rep. Landsman

We have been advised by the House Sergeant at Arms and local law enforcement that due to problematic online discourse and very serious national threats against Jews, it is imperative we take necessary steps to keep people safe. We have already had 14 town halls (ten of them in-person town halls), including one in Lebanon, and each has been a productive exchange of ideas and healthy discussions about the issues that matter most to people. We’ll continue to do these as they are so important, and will send a new date for our second in-person town hall in Lebanon soon. This is a scary and difficult time, and we want to be sure we stay fully engaged while keeping everyone safe. Thank you for your engagement and understanding. Also, please do not hesitate to reach out to us: Landsman.house.gov, (202) 225-2216. Separate from these security issues, a protest is being organized for tomorrow’s event that could disrupt the nature of our town halls. While the messaging around this protest suggests a non-violent event and “sit-in”, we know that a more productive approach would be to sit down with this and other groups to ensure they are fully heard and seen. As such, we plan to reach out to these organizers to set up a time to meet up and talk. That way they have been fully engaged and heard, and folks can continue to come to our town halls so that they too can be fully engaged and heard.

Landsman voted for the $14.3 billion House aid bill for Israel this week that was offset by cuts to the IRS, but he was anguished about the tactic by new Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and was seen crying after casting his vote:

Here's @GregLandsman on Speaker Johnson Israel bill that ties funding to IRS cuts. Will post full interview to YouTube later today – and stories tonight on @local12 at 4:30 and 5:30. pic.twitter.com/ObqbAvJnSH — James Pilcher (@jamespilcher) November 1, 2023

.@kadiagoba on Jewish Dems leaving the House floor in tears last night pic.twitter.com/xxY0o7JmV2 — Ben Smith (@semaforben) November 3, 2023

On Wednesday, Landsman supported Tlaib, voting to table a motion to censure Tlaib for her anti-Semitism. On Friday, Tlaib posted a video featuring chants calling for the genocide of Jews in Israel (“From the river to the sea…”) while Landsman was forced to cancel a public appearance because of “very serious national threats against Jews.”