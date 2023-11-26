Bidenomics: Price of Christmas Trees Up 10 Percent This Year – Americans Feel Strain on Gift Budget

Thanks to Bidenomics, the cost of a Christmas tree is up about 10 percent this holiday season compared to last year. The average price is $80 to $100 per tree, according to the National and the American Christmas Tree Association.

And, it’s not just real Christmas trees that have increased in cost. Fake Christmas trees are about $85 to over $1,000 per tree depending on the size and lighting options.

The New York Post reported:

It’s a not so Merry Christmas at the check-out line for many shoppers as Christmas tree prices are on the rise once again. According to the National and the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), the average price of a Christmas tree is up 10% more than last year, with trees averaging between $80 and $100 this season. The association says that artificial Christmas trees will break the bank even more than real trees, with price tags all across the board from $85 to $1,000 or more.

Even though consumers are concerned about inflation, a majority are still deciding to have a Christmas tree in their homes. A significant portion of those surveyed opted for a fake tree.

Americans are feeling the pain in their pocketbook regardless of whatever the Biden regime is telling them.

Inflation rates are still high under Joe Biden. Total household debt reached $17.29 trillion in the 3rd quarter of 2023, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Total household debt increased by $228 billion (1.3%) in the third quarter of 2023, to $17.29 trillion.

Consumers are strained and drowning in credit card debt.

“Mortgage balances rose by $126 billion from the previous quarter and stood at $12.14 trillion at the end of September. Credit card balances increased by $48 billion to $1.08 trillion in Q3 2023, representing a 4.7% quarterly increase.” the New York Fed reported. “Other balances, which include retail cards and other consumer loans, increased by $2 billion.”

Consumer prices rose 0.4% this fall – “hotter than expected.”

The core CPI excludes food and energy prices – here are the numbers for September:

Energy costs are up 1.5%

Gas prices are up 2.1%

Fuel oil prices are up 8.5%

Food prices are up 0.2%

Grocery prices are up 19%.

Please note that fuel oil prices are up 8.5% just as winter kicks in. This will be devastating for those Americans who heat their homes with fuel oil.

Americans are suffering because of Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Meanwhile, the Bidens enjoyed a shopping spree as they spent Thanksgiving weekend at a billionaire’s estate in Nantucket.