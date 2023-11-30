Attorney General Ken Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Pfizer for Misrepresentation of COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Information Censorship

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated legal action against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Inc., citing allegations of deceptive practices related to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The lawsuit asserts that Pfizer engaged in misrepresenting the vaccine’s efficacy, particularly challenging the claim of 95% effectiveness, and accuses the company of trying to stifle public debate on the matter.

Attorney General Paxton accuses Pfizer of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act through “false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices.”

The lawsuit highlights the company’s claims that the vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate against COVID-19 infection, stating that this was based on “relative risk reduction” in Pfizer’s initial short-term clinical trial results.

It is argued that this figure is a misleading statistic that should not be used to unduly influence consumer choice, especially since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has indicated that long-term vaccine protection could not accurately be predicted at that point.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Pfizer misrepresented the durability of the vaccine’s protection and failed to disclose information that contradicted its claims. Additionally, it is claimed that Pfizer did not measure whether the vaccine prevents transmission but still promoted it as necessary to protect others.

As the vaccine’s efficacy came under scrutiny, Pfizer is accused of taking aggressive measures to suppress critics and silence truth-tellers, who the company labeled as “criminals” spreading “misinformation,” according to the lawsuit.

“We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas,” Attorney General Paxton stated. “Many were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a product that was sold based on lies.”

“The Biden Administration may have weaponized the pandemic to force public health decrees and enrich big pharma, but my office will use every tool available to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.”

BREAKING: I am suing Pfizer for misrepresenting Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse. pic.twitter.com/63mZ1y6FNC — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 30, 2023

This lawsuit follows a series of investigations led by Attorney General Paxton into Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers.

In May, Paxton announced that his office would launch an investigation against three major pharmaceutical companies for deceptive practices, alleging that they had misrepresented the safety and efficacy of their vaccines.

In a press statement, Paxton claimed that his office would look into whether or not “profit motive or political pressure” played a role in any “pandemic interventions forced on the public.”

“The development of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the representations made by and knowledge of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, are of profound interest to the public’s health and welfare. This investigation aims to discover the truth,” said Attorney General Paxton in the news release.

“This pandemic was a deeply challenging time for Americans. If any company illegally took advantage of consumers during this period or compromised people’s safety to increase their profits, they will be held responsible. If public health policy was developed on the basis of flawed or misleading research, the public must know. The catastrophic effects of the pandemic and subsequent interventions forced on our country and citizens deserve intense scrutiny, and we are pursuing any hint of wrongdoing to the fullest,” he added.

Earlier this month, Paxton has announced the filing of a lawsuit against pharmaceutical giants ​Pfizer Inc., ​Tris Pharma, Inc., and ​Tris Pharma CEO Ketan Mehta.

The companies are accused of engaging in deceitful practices that resulted in defrauding the ​Texas Medicaid program by providing adulterated pharmaceutical drugs specifically designed for children.

The lawsuit, brought forth by the Attorney General’s Civil Medicaid Fraud Division, leverages the provisions of the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act (THFPA).

Paxton’s office stated that Pfizer and Tris Pharma collaborated to produce and distribute Quillivant XR, a medication developed for pediatric attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), despite recurring failure in quality control assessments.