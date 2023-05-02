Texas AG Ken Paxton Announces Investigation Against Pfizer, J&J, and Moderna Over Deceptive Practices

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that his office would launch an investigation against three major pharmaceutical companies for deceptive practices, alleging that they had misrepresented the safety and efficacy of their vaccines.

In a press statement, Paxton claimed that his office would look into whether or not “profit motive or political pressure” played a role in any “pandemic interventions forced on the public.”

“The development of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the representations made by and knowledge of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, are of profound interest to the public’s health and welfare. This investigation aims to discover the truth,” said Attorney General Paxton in the news release.

“This pandemic was a deeply challenging time for Americans. If any company illegally took advantage of consumers during this period or compromised people’s safety to increase their profits, they will be held responsible. If public health policy was developed on the basis of flawed or misleading research, the public must know. The catastrophic effects of the pandemic and subsequent interventions forced on our country and citizens deserve intense scrutiny, and we are pursuing any hint of wrongdoing to the fullest,” he added.

