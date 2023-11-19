Anti-Trumper Laura Ingraham Experiences MAGA Movement’s Power Firsthand (VIDEO)

Laura is personable, witty, attractive, and intelligent. She has good connections and has been in the Washington swamp for a long time. Laura is conservative and has her own highly successful show on FOX News. But she will never be number one.

We saw glimpses of greatness at various times. She was excellent early on in the coronavirus crisis when she was able to cut through the garbage and dig at the truth. She understood earlier than others that the China coronavirus was not as bad as was being paraded on other cable news networks.

But at other times, Laura is lost. She gave up on President Trump as soon as the 2020 election was stolen by the Biden regime. She either didn’t have the courage to stand up to FOX executives, or she didn’t have the wits to see what was happening.

Ingraham openly criticized Trump for his ongoing discussion about the stolen 2020 election. She urged him to move on and focus on a broader strategy rather than dwelling on the past.

“As for President Trump, keep your eye on the prize: 270 electoral votes. Everything you say, everything you do, should be geared to winning in the states you need to win,” Laura said.

“This should be a 50-state campaign for America. Attacking popular Republican governors or senators and battleground states is more than unwise. It’s self-destructive. Why do it? Voters in a general election want to vote for a winner, not a whiner. So please, for the love of God, stop talking about 2020. That will not bring a single voter out to support you who didn’t support you before. You need to grow the pot, not shrink it. Be magnanimous and be the elder statesman that Biden is not obviously capable of. That will reassure people, and look, your policies worked before, they’re going to work again. The Democrats are banking on these trials and they’re banking on a distracted electorate to pull Biden over the finish line. Hey guys, let’s not let them get away with that.”

Trump even slammed Ingraham and accused her of running a “hit piece” on him.

“Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece on me (there go her ratings!) showing some polls which indicate that Ron DeSanctimonious may do better against Biden than I would, when actually polls show that I do MUCH better against Biden than ‘Rob,’” Trump wrote.

“The poll your looking at now, which has me doing far better against Crooked Joe, was just put out by FOX, I am sure unhappily,” Trump continued. “I’m also leading DeSanctus by over 40 points in Primary Voting. Watch Greg Kelly on Newsmax at 10:00 P.M.”

In a recent episode of her show, Ingraham experienced firsthand the enduring strength of the MAGA movement’s loyalty to former President Donald Trump. In a revealing segment, Ingraham posed a critical question to her audience, inquiring about their preferred candidate for the upcoming presidential race. The response was a clear and powerful demonstration of Trump’s ongoing influence within the Republican base.

The response was overwhelmingly in favor of Trump, with the majority of the audience members raising their hands to signify their support for the former President. In contrast, only a handful of attendees indicated their preference for DeSantis.

WATCH: