Laura Ingraham Calls President Trump “Whiner”, Urges Him to Stop Talking About the 2020 Election: “Please for the Love of God, Stop Talking About 2020” (VIDEO)

Fox News host Laura Ingraham recently came out to seemingly belittle former President Donald Trump over his continued discussion about the controversial 2020 election. According to Ingraham, it’s time for Trump to move on, refocus on a broad 50-state strategy, and stop ‘whining’ about the past.

In a no-holds-barred address during the latest episode of The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham pleaded with Trump to refocus his energies on the future, imploring him to stop discussing the 2020 election if he wants to win the 2024 presidential election.

Ingraham firmly insisted that revisiting the past would not attract any new supporters to his cause and could potentially diminish his existing base.

She also argued that any derogatory remarks about popular Republican governors or senators in key states are not only unwise but also self-destructive.

Below is the transcript via Fox News:

“Campaign by trials — it’s happening again and it’s even worse than, let’s say, six months ago, because now President Biden knows that we know that he knows he’s losing it. “I’m going to offer my free advice to both Trump and DeSantis — both will probably be unhappy, but there you have it. As someone who’s covered seven previous presidential campaigns and worked for President Reagan, I think it’s time that both of you candidates remember a few things. First, to Gov. DeSantis. The voters in Ohio and Arizona, Pennsylvania — they don’t know you very well, but they don’t want to hear a litany of Florida accomplishments at this point, as great as they are. “They want to know that you’re going to be able to defeat Biden on the issue that is number one: the economy. So, talk about the economy. What are your specific solutions to protect American jobs and bring down the price of energy? Smile, also. Have fun out there. Don’t be afraid to show your personality and ask the people what’s on their minds. I promise you it will not be Disney or Bud Light, and as for President Trump, keep your eye on the prize: 270 electoral votes. Everything you say, everything you do, should be geared to winning in the states you need to win. “This should be a 50-state campaign for America. Attacking popular Republican governors or senators and battleground states is more than unwise. It’s self-destructive. Why do it? Voters in a general election want to vote for a winner, not a whiner. So please, for the love of God, stop talking about 2020. That will not bring a single voter out to support you who didn’t support you before. You need to grow the pot, not shrink it. Be magnanimous and be the elder statesman that Biden is not obviously capable of. That will reassure people, and look, your policies worked before, they’re going to work again. The Democrats are banking on these trials and they’re banking on a distracted electorate to pull Biden over the finish line. Hey guys, let’s not let them get away with that.”

Ingraham’s argument is problematic, to say the least. Her statement “stop talking about 2020,” may appeal to some, but it neglects the significance of accountability and transparency that is intrinsic to the democratic process.

Additionally, Ingraham’s plea for Trump to “be magnanimous and be the elder statesman” suggests a somewhat myopic view of leadership. To equate silence with magnanimity is to ignore the pressing concerns of many Americans who are seeking answers about the integrity of our elections.

Democracy thrives on questioning, investigating, and scrutinizing – not silencing and forgetting.

Via TheStormHasArrived: