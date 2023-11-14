Another Fire Breaks Out Underneath Los Angeles Freeway; Flames Spread From Homeless Encampment (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of California…

Another fire broke out underneath a Los Angeles freeway just days after the 10 freeway was closed down indefinitely due to a massive fire.

A fire broke out underneath the 105 and 110 freeway interchange in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. The blaze spread from a homeless encampment, according to reports.

“From what we’re seeing here from Sky5, it would appear that it is some sort of encampment that is burning under the overpass,” KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett said. “For right now it’s contained in that one little area.”

The fire was fully contained Tuesday morning. Officials say there are no injuries.

Excerpt from KTLA:

Just days after a massive blaze destroyed part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, another fire broke out under a different freeway. Calls regarding active flames first came in from commuters driving near the interchange of the 105 and 110 freeways in South Los Angeles around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Footage from Sky5 showed a patch of land burning next to the transition ramp between the eastbound 105 and southbound 110 near residences on a dead-end street. Traffic was beginning to slow down on the 105, and Caltrans workers were seen on the shoulder of the freeway working to get a better angle to contain the active flames. Residents of nearby homes and apartment buildings were also seen stepping outside to get a better look at the fire.

WATCH:

A massive fire in Los Angeles closed down a portion of the 10 freeway near a homeless encampment on Saturday. The fire was first reported on Saturday around 12:30 am under the 10 freeway at Alameda and East 14th Street.

The size and intensity of the fire melted some of the steel guard rails and caused some damage to fire trucks.

The homeless encampment under the 10 freeway was completely charred. According to reports, 16 homeless people, including a pregnant woman, were relocated after the massive blaze on Saturday.