Update: Fire Officials Say Arson Behind Massive Fire Near Homeless Encampment That Indefinitely Shut Down Major Freeway In Los Angeles

Officials on Monday had revealed that the cause of the massive blaze near a homeless encampment on Saturday under the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles is in fact arson.

What’s left of the homeless encampment beneath the I-10 freeway in LA. pic.twitter.com/kgBeTlkLRZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 13, 2023

Experts are still determining whether the overpass has to be completely torn down and rebuilt or retrofitted.

The destruction of this area of the freeway has affected hundreds of thousands of drivers who are dealing with detours and traffic. Some residents who did not want to deal with the traffic either took public transportation or worked from home.

Los Angeles Times reported:

The massive fire that has shut down a crucial section of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was caused by arson, officials said Monday as they raced to assess the extent of the damage and determine how long it would take to reopen. More than 100 columns along the swath of the freeway were damaged — nine or 10 of them severely — Gov. Gavin Newsom said. It’s still unclear, pending the results of official tests at the site, if the entire overpass will be torn down or retrofitted. The situation poses a commuting challenge that L.A. has not seen in years, with hundreds of thousands of commuters facing detours and heavier-than-normal traffic. Starting Monday, some worked from home and others took mass transit, but many simply endured the delays.

The State Fire Marshall had a tip line set up and said the tips could be anonymously given.

A massive fire in Los Angeles closed down a portion of the 10 freeway near a homeless encampment on Saturday. The fire was first reported on Saturday around 12:30 am under the 10 freeway at Alameda and East 14th Street.

The size and intensity of the fire melted some of the steel guard rails and caused some damage to fire trucks.

