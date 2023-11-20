ANOTHER DEM RETIREMENT: California Democrat Rep. Tony Cárdenas Will Not Seek Reelection

Another Democrat retirement.

Democrat Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA) on Monday announced he will not seek reelection in 2024.

“It will be the first time in 28 years that I’m not on the ballot,” Cárdenas told the Los Angeles Times. “The truth of the matter is I thought I could do this just for a few years… I’m just at the age where I have enough energy and experience to maybe do something [different] and have another chapter of a career where I don’t have to go to Washington, D.C., 32 weeks out of the year.”

Cárdenas’s seat is in a deep blue part of the San Fernando Valley.

Excerpt from the Los Angeles Times:

Tony Cárdenas (D-Pacoima) will not seek reelection in 2024, setting up what could become a contested race for his heavily Democratic San Fernando Valley-based seat. Cárdenas, 60, who was the first Latino to represent the district, told The Times he plans to leave Washington at the end of his term, capping three decades in public office. Cárdenas’ announcement is unlikely to threaten Democrats’ quest to reclaim the House majority. His district, which spans much of the San Fernando Valley, is solidly blue. But his departure creates opportunities for ambitious young Democrats from the Los Angeles area to come to Washington. Cárdenas is backing Luz Rivas, a state Assemblymember who told The Times she would run to replace him.

Last week long-serving Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee (MI) announced he won’t be seeking reelection in 2024.