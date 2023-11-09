Angry Joe Biden Snaps at Peter Doocy When Asked Why He’s Trailing in Swing States (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday departed the White House en route to Rockford, Illinois to deliver remarks on union jobs and the UAW’s recent agreement to end the strike.

Biden stopped to talk to reporters on the South Lawn before departing for Illinois.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy confronted Joe Biden about his sagging poll numbers in key swing states.

Joe Biden is currently lagging behind Trump in five of the six most crucial battleground states as the 2024 election approaches, according to new polls by The New York Times and Siena College.

It turns out Americans aren’t happy with persistent inflation, high gas prices (Bidenomics) and wars/rumors of wars, military-aged males invading the southern border.

The New York Times poll shows Trump leading by ten points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan, and four in Pennsylvania. Only in Wisconsin does Biden seem to maintain support, holding a slim 2-point lead.

Doocy confronted Biden about the new poll.

“Why you think it is that you’re trailing Trump in all these swing states?” Doocy asked Biden.

An angry Joe Biden snapped at Peter Doocy.

“Because you don’t read the polls out! There’s 10 polls! 8 of ’em I’m beating him in those states! 8 of them! You guys only do two. CNN and New York Times. Check it out! We’ll get you a copy of those other polls!”

Another reporter chimed in, “You don’t believe you’re trailing in battleground states?”

“No! I don’t!” Biden said.

WATCH: