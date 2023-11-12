Almost 300 UCLA Faculty Members Sign Letter Urging University to Condemn Hamas Terrorist Attacks

While pro-Palestine and anti-Israel demonstrations are happening at universities across the country, at least one school is bucking the terrorist loving trend.

Approximately 300 faculty members at The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) signed a letter urging the university to “make the strongest possible statements condemning the barbaric Hamas attacks” and to denounce “pro-Palestinian rallies on campus in which the massacres by Hamas were celebrated, including explicit calls for violence.”

Earlier in the week, protestors at UCLA were filmed hitting a piñata bearing an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the chant of “Beat that f–king Jew!”

From The Geller Report:

A crowd of students assembled around the effigy on Wednesday to express their anger at Israel’s retaliatory strikes in Gaza after the Hamas attack on the Jewish state on Oct. 7, according to a clip posted on X. Many of the protesters are seen wearing keffiyeh scarves on their heads and over their faces as they take turns pummeling the swiveling piñata amid loud chants. “Beat that f—g Jew!” a woman screams into a bullhorn as the crowd chants, “Free, free Palestine!”

The Gateway Pundit reported on the hundreds of Muslims and young Israel-haters marching at UCLA chanting “Intifada! Intifada!” and carrying Palestinian flags.

The “intifada” is a celebrated time of bloody uprising against Jews in Israel marked by violent bombings and deaths.

The letter from UCLA faculty refreshingly is speaking out.

The full letter condemning the violent behavior and rhetoric is below: