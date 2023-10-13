Muslims and Young Leftists March on UCLA Campus Chanting “Intifada! Intifada!” – or Bloody Uprising Against Israel

by

Hundreds of Muslims and young Israel-haters marched on the UCLA campus on Friday. They were chanting “Intifada! Intifada!” and carried Palestinian flags.

The “intifada” is a celebrated time of bloody uprising against Jews in Israel marked by violent bombings and deaths.

Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine. During a recent address posted on Youtube, Mashal emphasized the need for Muslims to sacrifice and carry Jihad, including the willingness to offer their blood and souls to advance the Palestinian cause.

Mashal has proclaimed the coming Friday the 13th as “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood,” urging Muslims worldwide to display their anger not just in Muslim countries but also in diaspora communities around the world.

This was nothing short of an undisguised call for international unrest. Given the volatility of the situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, these words should not be taken lightly.

Several of the cowardly protesters covered their faces during the march.

The UCLA administrators clearly do not have a problem with students threatening Jewish students on campus – even after Hamas massacred over 1,300 Jews less than a week ago in southern Israel.

They support Hamas.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.