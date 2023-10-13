Muslims and Young Leftists March on UCLA Campus Chanting “Intifada! Intifada!” – or Bloody Uprising Against Israel

Hundreds of Muslims and young Israel-haters marched on the UCLA campus on Friday. They were chanting “Intifada! Intifada!” and carried Palestinian flags.

The “intifada” is a celebrated time of bloody uprising against Jews in Israel marked by violent bombings and deaths.

Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine. During a recent address posted on Youtube, Mashal emphasized the need for Muslims to sacrifice and carry Jihad, including the willingness to offer their blood and souls to advance the Palestinian cause.

Mashal has proclaimed the coming Friday the 13th as “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood,” urging Muslims worldwide to display their anger not just in Muslim countries but also in diaspora communities around the world.

This was nothing short of an undisguised call for international unrest. Given the volatility of the situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, these words should not be taken lightly.

Several of the cowardly protesters covered their faces during the march.

The UCLA administrators clearly do not have a problem with students threatening Jewish students on campus – even after Hamas massacred over 1,300 Jews less than a week ago in southern Israel.

As a @UCLA alum, part time lecturer and Jew, I find the chanting of "intifada, intifada!" disgusting in the wake of the barbaric terror attacks in #israel and Hamas call for violence against Jews globally.

This is happening now at UCLA pic.twitter.com/ua7tLk2dwX — Ariel Jalali ⚙️ (@arieljalali) October 12, 2023

They support Hamas.