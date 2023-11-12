“I Think He Always Had a Deep Hatred of Israel in His Heart” – Alan Dershowitz RIPS Barack Obama Over His Israel Comments (VIDEO)

During a recent appearance on FOX Business with Maria Bartiromo, Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz took former President Obama over his comments about Israel last week where he basically said that everyone shares blame for what happened.

Dershowitz is a Democrat who voted for Obama but says during this segment that his relationship with Obama is over.

He also makes some pointed comments about the college students who are protesting for Hamas.

FOX Business reports:

Alan Dershowitz calls out Obama’s ‘deep hatred of Israel’: ‘He should be ashamed’ Expressing outrage over former President Barack Obama’s call for an end to Israeli “occupation,” Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz expanded on why he’s never talking to the Democratic president again. “I think he always had a deep hatred of Israel in his heart. He hid it very well. He called me to the Oval Office and he said to me, ‘Alan, you’ve known me for a long time. You know I have Israel’s back.’ I didn’t realize he meant to paint a target on it,” Dershowitz said Friday on “Mornings with Maria.” “He’s never been supportive of Israel. And finally, his true feelings have come out now that he’s no longer president and doesn’t have to be elected,” the professor continued. “He has contributed enormously to the problem because he is respected among young people. And if he says the occupation is unbearable and that anything can be done to stop it, he is encouraging people to engage in their antisemitic, anti-Israel and anti-American attitudes. He should be ashamed of himself. He should apologize, but he won’t.”… “To compare those disputed claims with the rapes, beheadings, burnings, kidnappings, it’s just obscene and despicable,” Dershowitz said. “And what it does is it lends support to those students basically, who are saying, ‘Well, what Hamas really did was not so bad… It was in response to the occupation.’”

Watch the whole video below:

Obama ‘lied through his teeth,’ there is no occupation of Gaza: Alan Dershowitz pic.twitter.com/E2M5yFfeB6 — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) November 10, 2023

Dershowitz is absolutely right about this. Obama’s comments were indefensible.