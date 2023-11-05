TYPICAL: Obama Says ‘All of Us’ Are to Blame for the Conflict Unfolding in Gaza (VIDEO)

Obama recently appeared on ‘Pod Save America,’ a podcast produced by three of his former staffers, and said that ‘all of us’ are to blame for what is unfolding in the Middle East.

This is typical Obama. He did this throughout his presidency whenever a problem arose, which was usually his fault. He always tries to defelect by saying everyone is to blame. America is to blame.

His policies had a lot to do with what is happening now, not that he would ever admit it.

Breitbart News reports:

Obama: ‘All of Us Are Complicit to Some Degree’ in ‘Occupation,’ Hamas Terror Obama told his former staffers on the Pod Save America Saturday that “all of us are complicit to some degree” in the violence in Gaza, as he appeared to describe a moral equivalence between Hamas murdering Israelis and the Israeli “occupation” of Gaza. Gaza has not been “occupied” by Israel since 2005, when Israel withdrew all of its soldiers and civilians in a “disengagement” that aimed to reduce violence in the region. Hamas responded by launching thousands of rockets at Israel and starting several wars. Obama’s remarks, as published by the podcast, are as follows: If there’s any chance of us being able to act constructively, to do something, it will require an admission of complexity. And maintaining, what on the surface may seem contradictory ideas — that what Hamas did was horrific, and there’s no justification for it; and what is also true is that the occupation [sic] and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable. [Applause] And what is also true is that there is a history of the Jewish people that may be dismissed, unless your grandparents, or your great-grandparents, or your uncle or your aunt tell you stories about the madness of antisemitism. And what is true is that there are people right now who are dying who have nothing to do with what Hamas did. And what is true, right — I mean, we can go on for a while. And the problem with the social media, and trying to — TikTok activism, and trying to debate this, on that, is you can’t speak the truth. You can pretend to speak the truth. You can speak one side of the truth, and in some cases you can try to maintain you moral innocence, but that won’t solve the problem.

Typical Obama academic word salad, meaning nothing. Watch:

Obama: “What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable… “You have to admit that all of us are complicit to some degree.” pic.twitter.com/FtAGFAexz1 — Yonah Lieberman (@YonahLieberman) November 4, 2023

We are not all to blame. Obama and his allies certainly are, though.