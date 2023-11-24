After Hobbling Over to Podium, Biden Claims “Hamas Struck When They Did” Because He Wanted to Build a Railroad Through Middle East (VIDEO)

Joe Biden took a quick break from his Thanksgiving holiday at a billionaire’s estate in Nantucket to address the release of hostages from Hamas terrorists.

The Times of Israel provided the names and photos of the released hostages.

Israeli hostages released on November 24, 2023: Top from L-R: Adina Moshe, Margalit Moses, Danielle Aloni and her daughter Emilia; middle: Doron Asher and her daughters Raz and Aviv, Hannah Katzir; bottom row: Keren Munder and her son Ohad, Ruti Munder, Yaffa Adar and Channah Peri. (Image courtesy of Times of Israel)

No American hostages were released on Friday.

Joe Biden hobbled over to the lectern. Was he limping?

VIDEO:

Biden stunned reporters when he claimed Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,400 Jews in Israel last month because of a railroad he proposed at G20.

“Well I believe one of the reasons Hamas struck when they did because they knew that I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist,” Biden said.

“You may recall when we did the G20…I was able to get a resolution…a statement passed through there saying we’re gonna build a railroad from Riyadh all the way through the Middle East, into Saudi Arabia, Israel, etc., and all the way up to Europe,” Biden said. “Not the railroad but the underground pipeline and then the railroad.”

WATCH:

