94-Year-Old Veteran Says He Was Kicked Out Of New York City Nursing Home To Make Room For Illegal Migrants

A 94-year-old veteran says that he has been kicked out of his New York City nursing home to make room for illegal migrants.

The veteran, Frank Tammaro, lived in the Island Shores Senior Residence for five years before being evicted.

In September 2022, notices were placed around the senior center saying that it was being shut down and that all residents needed to leave by March.

“I felt horrible,” Tammaro told Fox News. “It’s no joke getting thrown out of a house.”

Tammaro added, “It was scary. Very scary. Especially when I don’t get around like I used to. I didn’t know where I was going.”

Fox News reports, “Many of the 53 seniors living there, including Tammaro, ignored the letters for months until it was brought to their attention that they only had weeks to find somewhere else to live.”

Tammaro said that staff at the facility told the seniors that the building was being sold to another company that would also run a senior center and that they would be able to return.

“Months later, after two moves and an injury that put him in the hospital, the senior was living with his daughter when he learned migrants were moving into his old residence, free of charge,” the report continued.

Though they had claimed to be selling the building, Homes for the Homeless, the nonprofit that ran the senior center, arranged with the city to move migrants into Island Shores.

“I do get upset when I see them handing out all this money and all these things, and I’m paying taxes and getting kicked out,” Tammaro said. “I’ve never got anything from the city. Or the state.”

In September, 15 families of migrants seeking asylum were moved into Island Shores — which has been renamed “Midland Beach Migrant Center.”

Hundreds of people protested outside as they moved in and tried to block the bus of migrants from reaching the building.