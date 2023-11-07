1,500 Illegal Aliens This Morning Alone Cross Into US Through Tohono Reservation In Arizona (VIDEO)

Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice and host of Law and Border, continues to go where most reporters dare not tread. The media is mostly ignoring the issue, while Mr. Bergquam is faithful to his calling.

On Monday morning alone, 1,500 illegal aliens crossed into the U.S. through the San Miguel Gate on the Tohono O’odham Reservation in Arizona.

In regards to the number of crossings, Bergquam said, “This was after hours of them being picked up and shipped into Tucson and after a week of over 14,000 illegal entries in the Tucson Sector.”

According to Ben, it was a coordinated effort to go to more remote areas to avoid the cameras and to prevent U.S. citizens from seeing how bad the border crisis really is. It also provides a distraction so the cartels can push drugs across the border.

Watch:

⚠️Breaking! Footage from today at the San Miguel gate on the Tohono O’odham Reservation, Arizona, where an estimated 1,500+ illegals crossed into our country just this morning alone. This was after hours of them being picked up and shipped in to Tucson, and after a week of over… pic.twitter.com/TSHlYbb2cl — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) November 6, 2023

He also said in his post: “This is not failed policy by Democrats in Washington DC, this is the policy of the cartel Democrats who have sold out our country! They must be held accountable!”

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Ben Bergquam was in Sasabe, Arizona, documenting the border crisis in that remote area.

Ben Bergquam, host of Law and Border on Real America’s Voice, was down at the border again. This time, he was in Sasabe, Arizona, which is a remote area next to the southern border. He is consistently doing what the mainstream media won’t, which is showing us just how bad Biden’s border crisis is.

As Ben was walking along the border wall, you could see countless illegals sitting against the wall, waiting to turn themselves in. Remote areas like this were also used for cartels to run drugs but are also being used now to bring in illegals.

Ben had gone up to numerous individuals who were waiting and asked them in Spanish where they were planning to go. Some said Mississippi, California, Pennsylvania, Nashville, Maryland, and New York, among other locations.

Watch: