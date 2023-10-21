You Just Can’t Make This Up: GOP House Members Are Likely to Elect Former Soros Group Spokesman as Speaker of the House – Who Wanted to End Electoral College – AND There’s Video!

As reported earlier House Republicans voted down their most popular and respected member, Jim Jordan for House Speaker today.

The Republican lawmakers held a secret ballot away from their voters and overwhelmingly decided to oust Jordan from the Speaker’s race.

The Republicans voted 112-86 in a secret ballot to oust the Ohio Republican from the race.

The House of Representatives has been without a Speaker for more than 2 weeks after Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker earlier this month in a 216-210 vote. 8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

Following today’s secret ballot, Kevin McCarthy, who was no doubt working behind the scenes endorsed Tom Emmer (MN) for House Speaker Friday afternoon.

Tom Emmer told members of the House Republican Conference that he will seek nomination for speaker.

Former Speaker McCarthy came forward Friday evening and endorsed Rep. Tom Emmer for speaker.

“He is the right person for the job. He can unite the conference. He understands the dynamics of the conference. He also understands what it takes to win and keep a majority,” McCarthy said.

Emmer will likely gain several Democrat votes.

The Minnesota RINO was formerly a paid spokesman for the George Soros funded organization The National Popular Vote initiative.

The New York Post reported:

The National Popular Vote campaign launched in 2006 to support efforts to overhaul the Electoral College by passing laws that commit state electors to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. About five years after the initiative’s launch, Emmer took a job as one of the group’s paid spokespeople. “I believe it’s going to end up favoring Republicans … if you believe in our message,” Emmer said in a 2011 video interview posted on the website of Pennsylvania public affairs firm Triad Strategies.

The Gateway Pundit even found video of Emmer promoting the National Popular Vote.

Caroline Wren says a voter for Tom Emmer is a vote for Jack Smith’s investigation.