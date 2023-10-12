YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS: Biological Male and Infamous Bud Light Destroyer Dylan Mulvaney Named “Woman of the Year” by Best-Selling Gay Lifestyle Magazine (VIDEO)

This is merely the latest example why our society in living in the dumbest of times.

26-year-old Tiktok “star” and biological male Dylan Mulvaney received the “Woman of the Year” award from United Kingdom-based Attitude magazine. Launched in 1994, Attitude is the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe and the world’s biggest LGBTQ media brand.

Mulvaney, of course, is best known for helping destroy Bud Light’s entire brand in America. The now-infamous beer’s sales have cratered to the point it has been surpassed by Modelo, a Mexican import.

Here is Mulvaney’s acceptance video gloating over him officially receiving his “Woman of the Year” prize at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards show, which was held at The Roundhouse on Wednesday night in London.

Dylan Mulvaney was just named ‘Woman of the Year’ by @AttitudeMag and @VirginAtlantic. You cannot make this up pic.twitter.com/Hz7fwKvV5Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 12, 2023

In an interview with Attitude, Mulvaney congratulated himself in a narcissistic manner and boasted about how he “loved” that his undeserved award was given to him by a “queer media outlet.”

I think that being honored as Woman of the Year is a reminder in how to carry myself going forward, no matter the environment. I actually think it’s going to make for a good check-in before I put out anything into the world because now I can ask myself, “Is this Woman of the Year behavior?” So that’s sort of where my mind is. I especially love that it’s being given to me by a queer media outlet because the community is my highest priority when moving through these new doors that have opened for me in the past year. And when transphobia is so rampant all over the world, and allies and news organizations aren’t sure how to support us, knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.

Conservatives were unsurprisingly angered by this travesty:

Dylan Mulvaney won the “Woman of the Year Award”.

The left hate women. pic.twitter.com/0BSupYIM7n — Sara Rose (@saras76) October 12, 2023

Dylan mulvaney just won ‘woman of the year’ award. Put on a wig, wear a dress, act flamboyant and you’re a woman. They’ve whittled down what being a woman means to those three things. What a mockery. pic.twitter.com/kQQWYyN6TE — Kurt (@exposedmatrix) October 12, 2023

BREAKING: Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male, has just been named this year’s WOMAN of the year. This is a total slap in the face to all the biological women that just lost this award to a MAN. Where is all of the feminist outrage?! This world has gone INSANE! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YHvhiJBo3e — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) October 12, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney won the Woman of the Year award.

But, let’s call him what he really is: a transvestite. Over a year of being a “woman” and his only claim to womanhood is wearing women’s clothing and makeup. pic.twitter.com/ASU7GdmUrt — Judgy Emoji (@JudgyEmoji) October 12, 2023