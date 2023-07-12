Cratering Bud Light Reportedly Receives the Painful “Star of Death” from Major Retailer (PHOTOS)

It appears one of the world’s largest retailers may eventually stop selling Bud Light.

Newsweek reported Tuesday that social media sleuths have discovered that America’s most disgraced beer company has received Costco’s “star of death.”

The “star of death” is a small asterisk located at the top right-hand corner of items’ price tags. Costco uses this to signal a product will no longer be restocked once it is sold out.

One Twitter user displayed an image showing Bud Light being sold at $14.97 for a 2 x 12 pack. The user said this meant the Costco was “practically giving away Bud Light.

These images were captured at different Costco stores across the country. The exact location of these stores remains unknown at this point.

LOOK:

Even Costco is getting out of the game… pic.twitter.com/cUHE0CnPzr — Brian Henderson (@aztraveldude) July 3, 2023

At Costco this morning, practically giving away Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/tsyymCZjT5 — colleen 🗣 (@plineytheelder) July 1, 2023

COSTCO says… STAR OF DEATH for Bud Light * it will not be restocked. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/hWYTXEckDA — SHARKINTHEWATER (@s_h_a_r_k_e_y) July 11, 2023

This reported death blow from comes as the woke beer company was hit with more embarrassing sales numbers. According NelsonIQ data, Bud Light sales cratered 28% over the four-week period ending July 1 and the number of units of beer sold was down over 31% compared with the same time last year.

Bud Light received even worse news earlier this week as a recent survey revealed the beer had crashed to 14th place in terms of popularity with the public. Yahoo notes this shift in popularity jeopardizes the livelihoods of the 65,000 people whose jobs linked to Anheuser-Busch’s success.

Costco is the fifth largest retailer in the entire world. Just imagine how bad the carnage will get for Bud Light will get should they stop selling the product completely.