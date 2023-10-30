Wide Open Border: 100 Syrians, 50 Iranians Cross US Border in October Alone!

Earlier this month, Hamas terrorists reportedly crossed one of the most secure borders in the world and unleashed murder and destruction on Israeli citizens for up to seven hours before the IDF was able to mount any sort of reasonable response. The Shin Bet, one of the most advanced intelligence agencies in the world, has since taken responsibility for the lack of warning before and during the breach of Hamas terrorists.

By comparison, the United States was on the brink of building a comparable wall to Israel prior to the constant pushback from Democrat and Republican lawmakers, led by then-Speaker Paul Ryan, in President Trump’s first term.

Now, under the Biden administration, our border remains wide open to an assortment of illegal immigrants who are crossing from almost every country in the world, most often let go in the country after apprehension while they await asylum proceedings. It is costing major US cities billions in federal spending to accommodate the influx of migrants being dispersed throughout the United States. It’s nothing short of an invasion permitted and even encouraged by the Biden regime in a very contentious time, geopolitically speaking.

In 2021 and 2022, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered 15 and 98 individuals “between ports of entry”, respectively. FY2023 has reportedly seen 172 individuals apprehended thus far. By comparison, CBP encountered 11 total throughout the Trump administration at our Southern border. While Mockingbird Outlets argue that this is the number that were caught, a good thing, it ignores that most people crossing the border between the Ports of Entry are typically trying to avoid detection, and so the possibility of the number evading CBP is likely higher.

According to a Breitbart Exclusive, 100 Syrians and 50 Iranians were caught crossing the open border in October alone. From the Breitbart Exclusive:

According to a source within CBP, the influx of Special Interest Migrants across the U.S./Mexico border continues early in the NEW fiscal year as nearly 100 Syrian and 50 Iranian nationals have been apprehended by the Border Patrol since the beginning of October. The source says the influx of Syrian and Iranian Special Interest Migrants is concerning, considering the turmoil unfolding in the Middle East. The Syrian and Iranian migrants were apprehended in multiple sectors across the southwest border during October. The latest arrest of an Iranian national by the Border Patrol occurred near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Saturday. The Iranian national was discovered within a single group of more than 300 that crossed into the small border city. Eleven Special Interest Migrants from Middle Eastern countries were apprehended in just one sector of the border patrol in one week alone.

Breitbart also previously reported that from October 8th through October 14th, CBP “apprehended six Iranian nationals, three Lebanese nationals, one Egyptian national, and one Saudi national…in Texas…”

But hey, we caught them, right? That’s good news! That’s CBP doing the job it’s authorized to do in keeping this country safe!

Well, not exactly…

The Breitbart exclusive goes on to report that their source says:

Absent any significant intelligence indicting a Special Interest Migrant (SIA) may pose a known threat to the United States, they are generally released into the U.S. to pursue asylum claims.

In Fiscal Year 2023, over 61,000 of these SIAs were encountered at the border, which is up significantly from the 2022 number of 25,500. According to DHS, an SIA is:

…a non-U.S. person who, based on an analysis of travel patterns, potentially poses a national security risk to the United States or its interests. Often, such individuals or groups employ travel patterns known or evaluated to possibly have a nexus to terrorism. DHS analysis includes an examination of travel patterns, points of origin, and/or travel segments that are tied to current assessments of national and international threat environments. This does not mean that all SIAs are “terrorists,” but rather that the travel and behavior of such individuals indicate a possible nexus to nefarious activity (including terrorism) and, at a minimum, provide indicators that necessitate heightened screening and further investigation. The term SIA does not indicate any specific derogatory information about the individual – and DHS has never indicated that the SIA designation means more than that.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a declassified/law enforcement sensitive memo from the San Diego Field Office Intelligence Division issued a warning regarding that “foreign fighters of Israel-Hamas conflict may be potentially encountered at Southwest Border.”

In the memo, CBP directly cites Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Jihad, whom was allegedly assigned responsibility for the misfired rocket attack blamed for the attack on the Hospital in Gaza last week (The New York Times has since claimed the story of a misfired rocket is “most likely not what caused the explosion” and that the projectile likely came from the Israeli side of the border but it is not known what the projectile actually was).

Earlier this month, the day after the Hamas-led attack on Israeli citizens, Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice reported on the influx of migrants from outside of the traditional South and Central America counties, and predominantly from regions like North Africa and the Middle East: